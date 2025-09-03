BCT Aviation Maintenance Earns MRO Contract at EMA

In response to the expansion in cargo operations at East Midlands Airport (EMA), BCT Aviation Maintenance has announced two new line maintenance contracts at the airport.

Chinese cargo carrier Central Airlines has chosen BCT Aviation Maintenance to manage its line maintenance support.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, an African freight carrier, is also operating a Boeing 777F between the UK and China twice each week over the summer. BCT has signed an agreement to manage line maintenance at EMA for this airline as well.

BCT’s position as a major line maintenance services provider is strengthened by these two new maintenance deals. The company has bases at five airports in the UK and Ireland, as well as East Midlands Airport’s status as the UK’s foremost express air freight hub.

Commenting on the new customer contracts, Technical Director, BCT Aviation Maintenance, Chris Taylor said, “We’re delighted to have been appointed line maintenance provider for both Central Airlines and Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services at East Midlands Airport.”

Taylor continued, “BCT takes a proactive approach to maintenance that minimizes deferred defects and maximizes high dispatch reliability, which ensures that our dedicated engineering support delivers the highest levels of operational safety.”

“Having been established at EMA for over fifteen years, it’s so gratifying for us to see how much the airport has developed and how important it has become to the UK for air freight. We look forward to continuing this development journey as a major airport partner,” concluded Taylor.