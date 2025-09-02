TP Aerospace Moves to New Facility in Singapore, Announces CAAS Approval

TP Aerospace has officially moved into a new office and wheel and brake maintenance and warehouse facility in Singapore.

On August 18th the facility successfully passed its final audit and received full approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS). Located in the Changi Business Park area, the new 30,000 sqm MRO facility is designed to support continuous growth.

Equipped with new machinery and designed with an improved process flow and LEAN concept embedded, the new facility enhances operational efficiency. It offers the chance to further develop and streamline operations across warehouse and maintenance activities.

Singapore has been home for TP Aerospace’s Asia Pacific headquarters since 2013. With this expansion, the company highlights its commitment to meeting the growing demand and ensuring long-term capacity in Asia Pacific.

“This move represents a major step forward for TP Aerospace in the region. We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers and partners to our new facility, which reflects our dedication to quality and our customers” says Joe Tai, regional COO of TP Aerospace APAC.