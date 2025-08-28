KCAC Aviation Expands Maintenance Capabilities with New Hangar

KCAC Aviation has announced that its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) is now open.

This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across its sales region.

“The addition of a second dedicated maintenance hangar gives our team the space and resources they need to complete inspections and overhauls more efficiently, which means improved workflow and less downtime for our customers,” said Preston Estes, director of maintenance for KCAC Aviation.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on August 13, 2025, was attended by:

County officials

Airport commissioners

Industry partners, customers

KCAC team members.

General Manager Tony Mateer, along with KCAC’s A&P maintenance technicians, cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“This hangar is more than additional space—it’s an investment in our people, our customers and the future of KCAC,” said Mateer.

Mateer added, “With a facility of this size, we can support Pilatus and Piper owners more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety that our customers and employees deserve. It’s an exciting milestone for our maintenance department and the entire KCAC team.”