AMETEK MRO Selects Adam Payne as Business Development Director for Europe

AMETEK MRO has appointed Adam Payne as Business Development Director for Europe. In this new role, he will target the growth and expansion of AMETEK MRO’s facilities and repair capabilities, including securing Authorized Service Centre (ARC) agreements with OEMs.

Payne’s 20-year career in the aerospace industry encompasses the commercial and military spheres, with a focus on OEM and MRO activities.

Most recently, as a senior sales manager at Ontic, he executed ARC contracts with third-party repairs shops and developed the sales pipeline. Before that, he spent 14 years at GE Aerospace, where he secured a Performance Based Logistics MRO contract with Lockheed Martin to support the F35 Fighter Jet.

He joins AMETEK MRO during a period of enhancing partnerships with customers across their European sites for brands AEM, ANTAVIA, MUIRHEAD AVIONICS and AVTECH.

Payne is keen to contribute his experience and hopes to realize his vision for AMETEK MRO to become a “one-stop shop” for all MRO needs and a preferred partner for OEMs, both military and commercial.

“MRO demand is increasing, and AMETEK MRO has the capabilities to provide support where OEMs are struggling,” Payne explains, “Spare parts are hard to come by, but customers don’t want their assets languishing in MRO shops for months, waiting to be repaired or held up due to material shortages.”

Many airlines, brokers and operators are too fragmentary in their purchasing power, and the solution, he asserts, lies in creating long-term repair agreements.

Payne is well versed in the language of aerospace and defense. He understands that in an industry to which many dedicate their entire careers, honesty and trust are highly valued.

The AMETEK MRO team are known for professionalism and industry knowledge, and Payne says that they are committed to providing the trustworthy support that OEMs and end users are looking for.

“AMETEK MRO have always had an excellent say/do ratio, and it will continue to grow and improve as we expand and build new partnerships over the coming years,” says Payne, “AMETEK MRO has deep capability across many areas, from avionics to galley equipment, landing gear to heat exchangers - and as OEMs invest in new product lines, we are here to support legacy equipment and non-core items.”

Payne continues, “Most of these capabilities are transferrable to military products, which is a key growth sector for us. Over time the transition to new technologies, platforms and products happens naturally.”