Jet2.com Opens New Engineering Hangar at Manchester Airport

Jet2.com has announced the opening of a new multi-million-pound hangar at Manchester Airport.

The opening of the hangar follows the demolition of a previous facility on the site, followed by a full rebuild in collaboration with technical construction partner TSL, and it took one year to complete.

The new hangar, which is adjacent to an existing Jet2.com hangar at Manchester Airport, covers over 6,300 square meters of floor space, and will allow Jet2.com’s engineering and maintenance teams to work on up to three aircraft at the same time, and six aircraft across the two hangars.

The hangar also features an Apprentice Training suite comprising of workshops and classrooms, which will support Jet2.com’s Engineering Apprentices, with more than 30 now employed with the company.

In line with its Sustainability Strategy, Jet2.com has also fitted solar panels to the roof of the new hangar to help meet the energy demand.

CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Steve Heapy said, “The construction of our new hangar at Manchester Airport enhances our in-house maintenance capabilities even further and is fantastic news for our operation. This world-class facility represents a significant investment and means we are bringing more brilliant engineering colleagues into our business to support our continued growth and success.”

Group CEO of TSL Jackie Wild said, “Having worked closely and collaboratively with the Jet2.com team throughout the project, we are delighted to have safely completed this highly prestigious facility at Manchester Airport on time and on budget. TSL is proud to be supporting Jet2.com’s continued growth strategy through the completion of this new engineering hangar.”