Blackhawk Group’s Glendale Center Authorized to Install Avidyne's Vantage 12 Panel Upgrade

The Blackhawk Group has announced that its Blackhawk Performance Center in Glendale, Arizona, has been officially designated as an Authorized Service Facility for Williams International, covering theFJ33-5A engine that powers the Cirrus SF50Vision Jet.

Under this new agreement, the Glendale facility is now authorized to perform Check 1 and Check 2 inspections, engine removal and replacement (R&R), rental engine support and HSIOW services for FJ33-5A operators.

This designation makes the Glendale-based Blackhawk Performance Center the first and only Williams-authorized service provider for the FJ33-5A engine in Arizona. This newly authorized capability complements the Glendale Performance Center’s expertise in Cirrus aircraft, which includes:

Routine and heavy maintenance

Engine and propeller installations and upgrades

Avionics testing, repairs and upgrades

Full CAPS servicing

“The addition of Williams service capability is a natural extension of our demonstrated proficiency in servicing Cirrus aircraft,” said Charlie Love, president of The Blackhawk Performance Centers Network.

Love added, “Our team in Glendale has been supporting Vision Jet operators for 9 years, and this authorization reinforces our commitment to delivering OEM-backed engine maintenance with the highest level of quality and care.”