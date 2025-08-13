TAG Aviation Engineering Adds G700 Support to Part 145 Approval

TAG Aviation Engineering (TAE) announces additional Gulfstream capabilities with the G700 being added to the Part 145 approval.

TAG Aviation Engineering extends the G700 support across both Hong Kong and Macau maintenance bases.

TAE already has G700 factory-trained personnel with type experience and is planning additional G700 training, reinforcing its commitment to providing MRO support for the latest generation aircraft types.

“Our personnel are the heartbeat of our operation,” said Phil Balmer, accountable manager of TAG Aviation Engineering.

Balmer continued, “By continually investing in training, we have positioned ourselves to provide the highest standards of safety, competence, and efficient support of the latest model Gulfstream aircraft.”

"TAE has been providing maintenance services to Gulfstream aircraft in Asia for over a decade, extending our support to the G700 was a natural progression," added Balmer.