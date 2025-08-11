ST Engineering and SF Airlines Open Greenfield Airframe MRO Facility in Ezhou, China

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business and SF Airlines has opened a new airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Ezhou, Hubei, China developed through their joint venture, ST Engineering Aerospace (HuBei) Aviation Services.

Established in 2023, the joint venture has been focusing on plans and designs to deliver high-quality airframe MRO services to SF Airlines and global third-party customers.

The Ezhou facility will initially feature two hangars. As market demand grows, the facility may be subsequently expanded with four additional hangars. The first hangar will induct its inaugural aircraft on 12 August 2025, while the second hangar is slated for completion in 2H2027. Together, the two hangars can accommodate up to four widebody or eight narrowbody aircraft simultaneously.

Strategically located at the Ezhou Huahu International Airport—China’s first dedicated cargo airport with domestic and international routes—the greenfield facility is purpose-built to provide line and heavy maintenance services to cargo and passenger aircraft. It will support the freighter MRO demands of SF Airlines and serve the increasing needs of other cargo and passenger airlines.

President Commercial Aerospace at ST Engineering Jeffrey Lam said, “With China leading in global aviation growth, Ezhou’s emergence as a logistics and aviation hub makes it a strategic location from which to serve freight and airline operators. Our new facility in Ezhou is well positioned to meet the rising MRO needs of operators in China and across the region.”

Chairman of SF Airlines Lisheng said, “The global aviation market continues to recover, driving strong demand for aircraft maintenance services. As Hubei province's aviation industry cluster rapidly takes shape, the establishment of the airframe MRO facility in Ezhou presents broad development prospects.”

Lisheng added, “With strong support from all sectors, the new facility will fully leverage industrial chain synergies to build a competitive maintenance brand. It will consistently provide professional, efficient and reliable MRO services to customers while contributing to the high-quality development of the aviation industry.”

The facility currently employs about 200 staff, and it is expected to generate up to 700 high-value jobs for the local community when both its hangars are fully operational. In addition to recruiting and training skilled technicians, the facility will incorporate smart technologies including robotics and digital systems to support high-efficiency operations.