MAAS Aviation Welcomes Patrick Fransen as General Manager, MRO

MAAS Aviation announces the appointment of Patrick Fransen as general manager of its MRO division, overseeing operations in Maastricht and Kaunas.

Fransen joins MAAS from the European Support Center, where he held a senior operational role at the global helicopter service company. He will take over day-to-day responsibility for MAAS’ European MRO aircraft painting operations, leading the delivery of work and TATs across all production sites.

“My focus will be on operational excellence, team development, and customer satisfaction,” comments Fransen, “The role combines strategic leadership with hands-on management to drive both operational and financial success, a challenge that energizes me.”

Fransen explains what attracted him to the role, sharing, “It was the opportunity to lead such a dynamic, international team in a growing organization, plus MAAS’ strong reputation in the aviation industry, painting aircraft for Europe’s leading airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet.”

Group COO at MAAS Mark Gidman adds, “Partick has many years of experience in operational leadership roles and has a solution-driven approach. His background includes managing teams in aviation and automotive environments and delivering complex customer focused projects.”

Gidmen continues, “Beyond his professional track record, Patrick is known for his hands-on, people-focused leadership style and his passion for innovation, making him a great fit for our business. We warmly welcome Patrick to the MAAS team and wish him every success in his new role.”