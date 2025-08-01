StandardAero Relocates UK-Based GTCP36 APU Program to Gosport Facility

StandardAero has announced the successful transition of its UK-based Honeywell Aerospace GTCP36 auxiliary power unit (APU) MRO program to its Fleetlands facility in Gosport, UK.

This move aligns with the organization’s plan to enhance operational efficiency, increase capacity and improve turnaround times for its customer base in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

StandardAero’s UK-based APU repair program was first authorized by Honeywell in 1998 at the Portsmouth facility of H+S Aviation, which was acquired by the company in 2021. In addition to the newly introduced GTCP36 capabilities, the Gosport facility serves as the EMEA region’s primary hub for StandardAero’s Honeywell TFE731 and HTF7000 and Pratt & Whitney Canada PW300 and PW500 business aviation turbofan engine MRO lines.

StandardAero also supports the GTCP36 APU from its Augusta, GA and Maryville, TN facilities in the United States.

“This development represents a major step forward in our commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence,” said Tony Brancato, StandardAero’s president, Engine Services, Business Aviation.

Brancato continued, “The integration of the Portsmouth APU program into our well-established Gosport location allows our team to lean on expanded engineering expertise, streamline operations and respond more quickly to customer needs to ensure that operators receive the same high-quality support they’ve come to expect from our global operations.”

The relocation of the GTCP36 line to the Gosport facility was planned and executed to mitigate disruption to ongoing customer engine and APU maintenance events.

“Our priority was to complete the transition with the utmost safety and quality methods, in the interest of both our customers and our employees,” said Simon Jones, managing director of StandardAero Gosport.

Jones added, “I’m immensely pleased with our local team, our U.S.-based employees who assisted with the move and our valuable partners who have contributed considerable effort to reach this milestone.”

StandardAero’s facility in Gosport, UK was first established in 1940 as the Royal Naval Air Yard. Over the decades, the site has been home to various military and civilian aircraft maintenance operations, including helicopter depth maintenance, and now as a primary business jet engine MRO site.