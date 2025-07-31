HAECO and Liebherr-Aerospace Sign Component Maintenance Agreement

HAECO and Liebherr-Aerospace have announced a new component maintenance agreement to support the COMAC C909 and C919 aircraft.

Under this agreement, the two companies will collaborate to provide comprehensive repair and overhaul services for hydraulic components of these models.

“We are excited to join forces with Liebherr in providing high-quality hydraulic component maintenance services for the COMAC C909 and C919 aircraft,” said Sandra Nieuwenhuijzen, group director of Component and Engine Services at HAECO.

Nieuwenhuijzen continued, “Our profound expertise in component maintenance solutions will enhance operational efficiency and reliability for COMAC and aircraft operators.”

“This strategic partnership combines HAECO’s component MRO know-how and Liebherr-Aerospace’s OEM capabilities in China to deliver efficient and comprehensive hydraulic component maintenance for COMAC’s commercial jet aircraft”, said Eric Thévenot, general manager Aerospace Customer Service at Liebherr (China) Co., Ltd. in Shanghai.

In parallel, the parties also maintain a dedicated landing gear service agreement to support the C909 fleet in the Chinese Mainland, building on their ongoing and successful collaboration.

This new component agreement between HAECO and Liebherr-Aerospace reflects the parties’ ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality localized MRO solutions and leveraging strong partnerships to meet growing maintenance needs in the Chinese Mainland.