MTU Maintenance Launches Pratt & Whitney PW800 Engine MRO

MTU Aero Engines (MTU) has introduced MRO and testing capability for Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW800 turbofan engines at MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg.

MTU welcomed representatives from Pratt & Whitney Canada at its facility in Ludwigsfelde to mark the PW800 MRO introduction and to highlight the 40-year partnership between the two companies. Officials from the Canadian Embassy in Berlin also attended.

“Contributing to Pratt & Whitney Canada’s successful business jet engine families is a key element of our strategy. This allows MTU to offer maintenance services for a total of more than 30 engine types, the largest engine MRO portfolio worldwide,” says Michael Schreyögg, chief program officer, MTU Aero Engines.

Schreyögg continues, “Following the recent EASA certification, we are delighted to become the second facility worldwide capable of full overhaul services for the PW800 engine family, a powerful business jet engine based on highly efficient turbofan technology.”

“Three industry-leading aircraft—the Gulfstream G500 and G600 and the Dassault Falcon 6X—now fly under PW800 power with the Gulfstream G400 to follow in the near future,” says Maria Della Posta, president of Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Della Posta adds, “The PW800 engine family is the most modern and fuel-efficient in its class. It offers double-digit improvements in fuel burn, emissions and noise as compared to the current generation of engines. We are confident in collaborating with MTU to provide MRO excellence for our customers who fly the PW800 engine.”

MTU contributes the low-pressure turbine module and high-pressure compressor parts for the PW800 engine and also provides On-site Service (OSS) support for the PW800 powered fleet in the EMEA region.

Since 1985, MTU and Pratt & Whitney Canada have collaborated on the PW300 and PW500 engine families. MTU partners with Pratt & Whitney Canada in both programs and has delivered technical expertise in the development and production of low-pressure turbine (LPT) modules.

The company recently delivered its 9,000th LPT module to Pratt & Whitney Canada from its manufacturing site in Poland, and the company is ramping up its services both in production and MRO for the PW800 engine family.

“MTU and Pratt & Whitney Canada’s collaboration doesn’t stop there, however,” adds André Sinanian, senior vice president and managing director MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg.

Sinanian continues, “We have been supporting Pratt & Whitney Canada operators with excellent technical support and expert maintenance, repair and overhaul for over 30 years here in Ludwigsfelde. In fact, we have carried out well over 5,000 shop visits for Pratt & Whitney Canada engines.”

MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg, located south of the German capital in Ludwigsfelde, services PW200, PW300 and PW500 engines and will carry out PW800 engine MRO as a designated overhaul facility (DOF), part of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s Global Service Network. The Pratt & Whitney Customer Service Centre Europe is also located in Ludwigsfelde.