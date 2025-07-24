IndiGo Strengthens MRO Partnership with Lufthansa Technik

Lufthansa Technik expands its presence in India by strengthening its partnership with IndiGo.

IndiGo has appointed Lufthansa Technik to deliver comprehensive lease return support as part of long-term agreements covering maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. The contracts cover base maintenance and single component maintenance services for aircraft in the airline’s Airbus A320 family.

To ensure support, availability and flexibility for the Gurugram-based airline, Lufthansa Technik will provide base maintenance services at two locations within its global network: at Lufthansa Technik Sofia and Lufthansa Technik Philippines.

In addition to these checks, Lufthansa Technik will provide dedicated single component maintenance support at its workshop in Hamburg to ensure the execution of lease return activities.

IndiGo’s fleet includes several hundred A320s and A321s and is expected to grow in the coming years, with nearly one new aircraft joining its fleet every week. Wet- and damp-leased aircraft will continue to play a role in its operations.

To support this, IndiGo relies on Lufthansa Technik, which has been providing aircraft lease return services for many years.

Senior Vice President Engineering and Maintenance at IndiGo Parichay Datta said, “In times of capacity shortfalls due to supply chain challenges, we are placing strong emphasis on leased aircraft."

Datta continued, "These leases have proven invaluable in meeting demand and maintaining our strong market position. In this context, we are particularly excited to further expand our partnership with Lufthansa Technik, leveraging their expertise in aircraft lease return services.”

Vice President Corporate Sales Southeast Asia and Indian Subcontinent at Lufthansa Technik Johanna Koch commented, “IndiGo’s growth trajectory and active fleet management pose unique operational challenges."

Koch added, "We are pleased to support the Indian airline with our global capabilities, deep technical expertise and reliable turnaround performance. These contracts further strengthen our long-standing partnership and reflect the confidence IndiGo places in Lufthansa Technik as a trusted MRO provider.”