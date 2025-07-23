Magnetic Line Signs Two-Year Maintenance Agreement with Air Transat

Magnetic Line has signed a two-year maintenance agreement with Air Transat for its line maintenance operations located in Berlin’s (BER) station.

The line maintenance scope includes Air Transat’s twice-weekly operation to BER with the A321LR (CFM LEAP-1A and PW1100G) for the set period. Support for the A330 will be added if the aircraft type changes. The agreement covers full handling, including transit checks and ETOPS walk-arounds.

“This is yet another step solidifying the partnership between Magnetic Line and Air Transat to support their new A321LR operation to Berlin. With our highly skilled and dedicated team, we are confident in providing reliable, first-rate services, ensuring their successful and smooth flights,” shared Getter Kägu, commercial representative at Magnetic Line.

Air Transat is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and operates flights to over 60 international destinations with a fleet of 43 aircraft.