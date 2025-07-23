ARSA Tool Supports Traceability and Conformity for U.S./EU Bilateral Compliance

The Aeronautical Repair Station Association (ARSA) has released an updated “New Article Inspection Form” template to support compliance by U.S. repair stations holding European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval under the U.S./EU bilateral agreement.

The FAA and EASA’s most-recent update to the Technical Implementation Procedures issued under the agreement (TIP rev. 7.1) clarified language for acceptability of new modification and replacement parts consumed in maintenance.

When those parts lack an authorized release document from the Production Approval Holder, American maintenance providers may use the requirements of 14 CFR §§ 43.13 and 145.211(c)(1)(i) to provide traceability to such a manufacturer and conformance to an approved design.

Based on documentation, such as purchase orders, shipping documents, certificates or statements of conformity, or part markings and technical or design data (or a combination thereof), the parts may be utilized in maintenance for which a dual release—appropriate for both U.S. and European systems—will be issued.

When documentation is missing, but part marking and/or technical or design data is available, ARSA’s New Article Inspection Form provides the regulatory and guidance references to determine whether the article is suitable for use.

The form is a component of the association’s Model Repair Station and Quality Manual (RSQM) system and is available for free to members in good standing.