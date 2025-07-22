EMUGE-FRANKEN USA Introduces American-Made End Mills for Aerospace Cutting

EMUGE-FRANKEN USA has announced that the EMUGE TiNox-Cut High Performance End Mills Line is now being manufactured in its West Boylston, MA U.S.A. facility.

These U.S.A.-made end mills, named TiNox-Cut VAR, are application-specific for the machining of tough materials.

The “VAR” acronym indicates the end mills are Versatile, American-Made and offer Reliable Performance.

“The end mill design offers milling versatility for a range of hard-to-cut aerospace materials from stainless steel and titanium to Inconel and nickel alloys and other challenging applications,” said Craig Gosselin, milling products manager, EMUGE-FRANKEN USA.

Gosselin continued, “We are proud to be making TiNox-Cut VAR end mills in America, ensuring quality, reliability and consistency in every tool, made to stringent EMUGE-FRANKEN German specifications and standards.”

The TiNox-Cut VAR End Mills Line is offered in four end mill types for semi-roughing and finishing applications:

TiNox-Cut VAR-NF end mills are high performance roughing tools for all materials that are difficult to machine, and are very efficient in Inconel and titanium. A fine chip breaker reduces chip size and cutting forces.

TiNox-Cut VAR-N are high performance tools specially designed for the machining of titanium and titanium alloys. They feature five flutes for high feed rates and have a raised land that increases chip clearance. The end mills are also available in standard corner radius types.

TiNox-Cut VAR Base are entry-level universal roughing and finishing tools for the machining of stainless and acid-resistant steels.

TiNox-Cut VAR Trochoidal offers a high metal removal rate (even on low-powered machines), reducing the stress and vibration for difficult materials and thin-walled components. Trochoidal milling is the overlapping of a circular path with a linear movement, converting slot milling into contour milling.

TiNox-Cut VAR End Mills are made from sub-micron grade solid carbide with a maximized transverse rupture strength. The tools have advanced PVD applied coatings for heat and wear resistance, and an axial internal coolant channel design offers maximum chip evacuation performance and chip cooling ability.

This end mills line is available in 4 and 5-flute configurations, and the Trochoidal cutters also offer 7-flute designs in metric sizes. The end mills have a maximum 4XD length, and the Trochoidal cutters also have an extra-long 5XD length in its metric sizes.

TiNox-Cut VAR End Mills include a total of 188 SKUs and are offered in diameters from 0.125" to 1" and also in Trochoidal metric sizes from 6 mm to 20 mm.

For exceptional machining rigidity, TiNox-Cut VAR End Mills with Weldon Shanks can be used with EMUGE-FRANKEN FPC Milling Chucks that feature an anti-pullout pin lock system.