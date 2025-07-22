Hartzell Aviation to Host Daily Product Training Forums During Oskhosh 2025

Signia Aerospace will showcase its full suite of aviation brands at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 in a new location: Booth 289, just outside Hangar B.

The Signia presence includes Hartzell Engine Tech, Hartzell Aerospace Welding, Quality Aircraft Accessories, Hartzell Propeller and Cleveland Wheel and Brake Systems—all operating as one integrated team delivering product support, MRO expertise and a week of FAA IA-credit-eligible educational forums.

Throughout the week, product experts from each brand will be on site to provide hands-on technical support, training resources and insight into the latest in aircraft ignition, exhaust, starting systems, charging systems, brakes, props and more.

The new location at Booth 289 gives attendees access to both product demos and air-conditioned classroom-style education forums.

IA Credit Forums and Technical Education

Signia Aerospace brands will host daily technical forums in the Signia Aerospace Building, led by engineers, product managers and support specialists from across the organization.

Select sessions qualify for FAA Inspection Authorization (IA) renewal credit, helping certified mechanics meet their annual training requirements.

Education Schedule

Monday, July 21

9:00 a.m. – Alternator Drive Coupling: Cause and Effect

10:00 a.m. – Hartzell Carbon Fiber Difference

11:00 a.m. – Engine Turbo Charging System Overview, Care & Maintenance

12:00 noon – Hartzell “Falcon” Propellers for ROTAX

1:00 p.m. – Aircraft Preheat Best Practices

Tuesday, July 22

9:00 a.m. – WhirlWind Propeller Care

10:00 a.m. – Hartzell Props for Homebuilts

11:00 a.m. – New Engine Magneto Certifications, Improved Parts Approval, Care & Maintenance

12:00 noon – Engine Exhaust Inspection & Maintenance

1:00 p.m. – Hartzell Propeller Care

Wednesday, July 23

9:00 a.m. – Engine Mount Inspection & Maintenance

10:00 a.m. – Hartzell Carbon Fiber Propeller Blade Repair

11:00 a.m. – Engine Electrical System Care & Maintenance – Aircraft Starting and Charging

12:00 noon – Cleveland Wheel & Brake Care and Maintenance

1:00 p.m. – Aircraft Preheat Best Practices

Thursday, July 24

9:00 a.m. – WhirlWind Propeller Care

10:00 a.m. – Hartzell Props for Homebuilts

11:00 a.m. – New Engine Magneto Certifications, Improved Parts Approval, Care & Maintenance

12:00 noon – Engine Exhaust Inspection & Maintenance

1:00 p.m. – Hartzell Propeller Care

Friday, July 25

9:00 a.m. – Engine Mount Inspection & Maintenance

10:00 a.m. – Hartzell Carbon Fiber Propeller Blade Repair

11:00 a.m. – Engine Electrical System Care & Maintenance – Aircraft Starting and Charging

12:00 noon – Hartzell “Falcon” Propellers for ROTAX

1:00 p.m. – QAA Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul Services – What to Know Before You Buy

Meet the Influencers

Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. – Jimmy from Jimmy’s World

Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Jason from Rebuild Rescue

PowerUp Ignition: Traditional and Electronic

Hartzell Engine Tech will showcase the PowerUP Ignition Systems line, including FAA PMA-certified magnetos and the upcoming PowerUP electronic ignition system based on E-MAG technology. The system is designed for simplified drop-in installations.

More on the Horizon

Attendees can ask the Hartzell team about the latest product developments across all brands, including: