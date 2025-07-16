ExecuJet MRO Services Working on Three Falcons Simultaneously

ExecuJet MRO Services Australasia has three Dassault Falcons in Sydney undergoing heavy maintenance checks simultaneously, a first for the company.

The aircraft—a Falcon 2000EX EASy, a Falcon 900EX and a Falcon 900EX EASy—are undergoing scheduled airframe heavy maintenance checks at ExecuJet’s MRO center at Sydney Airport.

The New Zealand-registered Falcon 2000EX EASy is undergoing a 24-yearly (3C) heavy maintenance check and will receive a full airframe repainting upon completion.

The Australian-registered Falcon 900EX is in for an out-of-phase scheduled check, while a foreign-registered Falcon 900EX EASy is undergoing a 36-month scheduled maintenance check.

The latter is also having on-wing replacement of Honeywell TFE731-60 engine components. ExecuJet MRO Services Australasia is a Honeywell authorized service center.

Regional Vice President of ExecuJet MRO Services Australasia Grant Ingall says, “This is the first time we’ve had three Falcons in the hangar at once undergoing airframe heavy maintenance checks. It shows that ExecuJet is the preferred MRO service provider for Falcon operators, and it highlights the growing Falcon footprint across Australasia and the Pacific.”

Prior to Dassault Aviation acquiring ExecuJet MRO Services in early in 2019, ExecuJet’s Australian operation rarely performed maintenance work on Falcon aircraft. Today, it accounts for 15% of its business and is projected to increase to 20% next year.

The Falcon fleet is growing with more than 120 Falcon aircraft now based in Asia Pacific.