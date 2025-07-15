Magnetic Line Starts Line Maintenance Support for Oman Air

Magnetic Line announced that it signed a line maintenance contract with Oman Air to support their operation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) from July 1 onwards.

The agreement involves supporting Oman Air's B787-9 (GEnx) operations four times a week at AMS for two consecutive years, with a scope that encompasses full technical handling. This is the second collaboration between Oman Air and Magnetic Line, as line maintenance support was served across several African stations in the past.

According to Commercial Manager at Magnetic Line Guido Heemskerk, "For us, it's all about long-term partnerships, and our revived collaboration symbolizes it, as we had worked with Oman Air earlier on supporting their operations at two African stations.”

“This time, we will provide full scope of line maintenance support for their operations based at Amsterdam airport," highlights Guido.