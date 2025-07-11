Lufthansa Technik and Air Canada Extend Exclusive Maintenance Partnerships

Lufthansa Technik and Air Canada have extended multiple exclusive agreements for technical aircraft services ahead of schedule. These agreements cover engine maintenance services for the CFM56-5B, as well as total component support for Canada Air’s Boeing 777 and 737 MAX fleets.

Lufthansa Technik’s engine maintenance services ensure that the CFM56-5Bs, powering the airline’s Airbus A320ceo fleet, remain reliable and efficient by providing maintenance, repairs and overhauls. Under this renewed agreement, Lufthansa Technik will continue servicing these engines exclusively until 2032, with approximately 80 maintenance checks planned during this period.

The total component support contract for the currently 25 Boeing 777 aircraft has been extended until 2032, ensuring that essential components are readily available to maximize operational efficiency. For Air Canada’s Boeing 737 MAX fleet, the exclusive contract was prolonged until 2033, securing access to aircraft spare parts and support services.

“Air Canada is pleased to have extended these important maintenance agreements and our partnership with Lufthansa Technik. Our customers value reliability and safety above all, and continuing our longstanding relationship in engine and component maintenance helps us ensure we consistently deliver on those priorities,” said Joshua Vanderveen, vice president of maintenance at Air Canada.

Vice President Corporate Sales for the Americas at Lufthansa Technik Georgios Ouzounidis stated, “We are honored to continue our successful and long-standing partnership with Air Canada, which has grown and thrived over many years. These early contract extensions reflect the deep trust and collaboration between our companies and underscore our mutual commitment to excellence. We look forward to many more years of supporting Air Canada’s fleet with our proven maintenance, repair and overhaul services.”