Essential Turbines Welcomes Andy Preston as Director, Strategic Programs

Essential Turbines Inc. (ETI) announces the appointment of Andy Preston as Director, Strategic Programs.

Andy brings nearly four decades of industry experience, having held senior leadership positions at Signature Aviation, StandardAero, H+S Aviation, and Dallas Airmotive. His track record includes driving operational excellence, transforming MRO businesses and integrating complex programs across international markets.

“Andy’s leadership and experience in aerospace integration and transformation make him a valuable addition as we continue our growth trajectory,” said Gannon Gambeski, president of Essential Turbines, “He will play a key role in building new capabilities while aligning our systems and processes as we scale globally.”

As director, Strategic Programs, Preston will oversee high-impact initiatives focused on operational integration, business alignment and system-wide enablement across ETI’s sites in Canada, the United States and Europe.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Essential Turbines, as the company accelerates strategic initiatives across its core RR250/300 engine programs, expands capabilities at its Mesa, AZ facility and evaluates new opportunities for global growth.

“I’m honored to join a company with such a strong reputation for quality and trust,” said Andy Preston, “I look forward to working with the team to support scalable growth and deliver consistent value to our customers.”