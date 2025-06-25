Mayhew Tools Unveils Professional-Grade 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Foam Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) announces the launch of its new 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Foam Set, part number 60210F. This set includes a full range of punches and chisels that are designed to meet the demands of professionals and DIYers requiring high-performance tools.

Crafted from alloy steel, each set is ground to a sharp cutting edge, while the punches are CNC-machined to meet the tightest tolerances. A black oxide finish enhances the durability of the tools by providing superior corrosion resistance.

The 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Set comes in a custom cut foam block, designed to fit into tool drawers, with each tool type and size clearly labeled. This foam block keeps this set organized and ensures a snug fit for each item. The compact design helps maintain an efficient and clean workspace.

The full set includes:

Cold Chisels

10205 - Cold Chisel 1/2" - 13mm x 6"

10200 - Cold Chisel 1/4" - 6mm x 5"

10212 - Cold Chisel 3/4" - 19mm x 7"

10202MAY - Cold Chisel 3/8" - 10mm x 5-1/2"

10209 - Cold Chisel 5/8" - 16mm x 6-1/2"

16224 T60 TORX® Socket Bit, 1/2” Square Drive

16298 T70 TORX® Socket Bit, 1/2” Square Drive

Pilot Punches

25007 - Pilot Punch 1/4" x 5-1/2"

25003 - Pilot Punch 1/8" x 4"

25005 - Pilot Punch 3/16" x 4-1/2"

25002 - Pilot Punch 3/32" x 3-1/2"

25004 - Pilot Punch 5/32" x 4-1/2"

Pin Punches

21005 - Pin Punch 1/4" x 5-3/4"

21002 - Pin Punch 1/8" x 4-3/4"

21004 - Pin Punch 3/16" x 5-1/4"

21001 - Pin Punch 3/32" x 4-1/2"

21003 - Pin Punch 5/32" x 5"

Brass

25078 - Drift Punch 3/4" - 19mm x 12"

25095 - Line-Up Punch 3/8" - 10mm x 10"

Center Punch

24002 - Center Punch 3/16" - 5mm x 5"

Line-Up Punch

22010 - Line-Up Punch 1/8" - 3mm x 7-7/8"

Solid Punches