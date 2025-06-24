EPCOR and Kuwait Airways Renew Agreement For Boeing 777 APU Support

EPCOR B.V. has announced the renewal of its maintenance agreement with Kuwait Airways, covering GTCP331-500 Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) installed on the airline’s Boeing 777 fleet.

The new three-year agreement reaffirms a collaboration between the two companies and reflects AFI KLM E&M’s role in mission-critical engine, APU and component support.

This renewal extends a program that has proven successful in terms of performance, reliability and mutual trust. At the time of this announcement, five APUs are undergoing maintenance at the renewed EPCOR facility based at Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands, with a steady pipeline of additional units anticipated over the course of the agreement.

“We are honored to extend our partnership with Kuwait Airways, a historic airline with a proud legacy and a clear vision for operational excellence,” said Rob van de Graaf, commercial director at EPCOR B.V.

“This APU program is a strong example of how we deliver value through technical depth, flexible support, and transparent collaboration,” he added.

“We view EPCOR and AFI KLM E&M not only as technical partners, but also as strategic allies in achieving our reliability and performance targets,” said Osama Al-Obaidan, Engineering & Maintenance director at Kuwait Airways.

Al-Obaidan continued, “Their track record with our 777 APU maintenance has demonstrated the professionalism, speed, and service quality we demand from our MRO providers. Renewing this agreement was a natural decision.”