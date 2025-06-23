Broward Aviation Services Group Acquires Support Air Inc.

Broward Aviation Services Group (BASG) is excited to announce that it has acquired Support Air, Inc., a service company and aircraft material provider located south of Dayton, Ohio USA.

Support Air, Inc., founded in 1996, specializes in Boeing and Airbus fleet types for freight carriers and corporate/VIP flight departments through material sales, advance exchanges, consignment services and repair management programs.

Support Air will continue as a standalone company with no expected changes to the current executive leadership team. This acquisition will complement BASG’s current portfolio and solidify the Group’s dedication to foster growth in the aviation USM aftermarket arena.

Founder & President of Support Air Kurt Krafka said, “We are excited to be acquired by BASG. I’ve known and worked with the founders for many years. Their portfolio of companies has an excellent reputation and with their investment and involvement I could not have asked for better long-term stewards of Support Air.”

Co-Founder & President of BASG Dennis Amaty stated, “Their experience and dedication to customer service is in alignment with ours. The customer accounts are not in competition with each other and the fleet types supported by Support Air align with the maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities available at our FAA, EASA, & UK CAA certified repair shops as well as our current and future aircraft part-out projects and package acquisitions.”

Amaty added, “We appreciate keeping business simple here, negotiations were swift and equitable for both businesses. For us, a handshake was all it took.”