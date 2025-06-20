RTX’s Pratt & Whitney adds ITP Aero to GTF MRO Network

Pratt & Whitney announced it will expand its global network of GTF engine maintenance providers to include ITP Aero (“ITP”).

The Madrid-based facility will maintain the PW1500G engine for the Airbus A220 family and the PW1900G for the Embraer E-Jets E2 family with full maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and test capability.

ITP will become the 21st shop in the GTF MRO network and the eighth in Europe.

“Pratt & Whitney and ITP have partnered on the manufacturing and design of components for the GTF program for more than a decade,” said Keren Rambow, vice president, GTF Aftermarket and Transformation for Pratt & Whitney.

Rambow added, “It’s a natural extension of our relationship to have ITP join the network, adding their MRO expertise to support the return of engines to our customers as soon as possible.”

ITP has responsibility for manufacturing the mid-turbine frame and integrally bladed rotors made of nickel for high-pressure compressor components and more.

“As a risk revenue-sharing partner on all GTF engines, joining the GTF MRO network in support of the PW1500G & PW1900G engines is a natural extension of our long-standing partnership with Pratt & Whitney. We value this opportunity to contribute our product knowledge, technical expertise & our component repair & operational capabilities to ensure fleet readiness and performance,” said Eva Azoulay, CEO of ITP Aero.

Azoulay continued,“Backed by our world-class teams, we are committed to delivering exceptional maintenance and support to customers here in Europe and around the world as part of our growing MRO and lifecycle services global network.”

The Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network now includes 21 shops across four continents, plus additional sites with quick-turn capability. The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney’s EngineWise solutions, which provide engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services.