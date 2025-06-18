Fokker Services Group receives Military Design Organisation Accreditation for C-390M

Fokker Services Group (“FSG”) is being accredited as a Military Design Organisation (MDOA) by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands.

FSG herewith will be enabled to perform aircraft engineering design activities and modifications on the Embraer C-390M multi role. Acting as a key partner and supplier to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), FSG will support the operational readiness and long-time sustainment of this important NATO asset.

The Military Aviation Authority in the Netherlands provided the accreditation after an audit declaring the company as eligible and approving its procedures as described in the Terms of Accreditation.

FSG has a history in aircraft modifications and conversions, supporting several air forces with maintenance, engineering and logistic support.

Last year, the company announced the joint operation of a new hangar facility with the RNLAF in Woensdrecht (the Netherlands) and a partnership with Embraer Defense & Security for the delivery of C-390M aircraft including NATO modifications. Additionally, FSG completed a factory-new Gulfstream G550 Special Mission Aircraft program last year.

“It’s an honor for us to assist the RNLAF with our dependable aircraft design expertise. We are uniquely positioned to make a significant contribution to the defense of European airspace by bringing our integrated capabilities in design, airworthiness, and maintenance to bear in service of the RNLAF, and ultimately, in service of society at large” said Roland van Dijk, co-CEO of FSG.