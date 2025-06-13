Tecnam Appoints St. Barth Executive as Authorized P2012 Service Center

In the closing day of the 2025 Caribavia, Tecnam announces the appointment of St. Barth Executive – Air Inter Isles as an Authorized Service Center for the Tecnam P2012 series.

Based in Saint-Barthélemy, French West Indies, St. Barth Executive will provide factory-authorized maintenance, technical support and parts for the expanding fleet of Tecnam P2012 aircraft operating throughout the Caribbean region and the Americas.

This strategic partnership marks a further step forward in Tecnam’s commitment to customer support, ensuring that operators across the region have access to prompt, expert service and reduced downtime.

St Barth Executive, a leading regional operator with direct experience operating the Tecnam P2012 STOL, brings operational knowledge and technical expertise to the role.

“Tecnam makes once again a tangible step towards its operators enhancing the local support while contemporarily contributing to the local growth in the region. We are thrilled to announce, here at Carivabia, that St Barth Executive is joining our growing global network of service centers, adding a maintenance hub and repair facility in the heart of Caribbean.” said Francesco Sferra, TECNAM P2012 sales and business development manager.

Sferra added,“Their proven capabilities, professionalism, and familiarity with the P2012 platform make them an ideal partner to support our customers in the region. The presence of a local MRO is fundamental in our view to overcome all the challenges of the support in the Caribbean region.”

The Tecnam P2012 Traveller provides reliability, modern avionics and versatility. With the addition of St Barth Executive as an Authorized Service Center, operators can now count on regional support.

“We are proud and honored that TECNAM has appointed Saint-Barth Executive as the first Authorized Service Center for the P2012 aircraft series in the Caribbean. This recognition reflects the trust TECNAM places in our technical expertise and operational commitment,” said Vincent Beauvarlet, president, St Barth Executive.

Bauvarlet continued, “Over the past years, we have made significant investments in our two maintenance facilities, in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, equipping them with state-of-the-art tooling, extensive spare parts stock, and highly qualified teams. Our infrastructure is not only unique in the Caribbean, but also fully autonomous and designed for rapid deployment: we can mobilize parts, tools, and technicians anywhere in the region in under an hour to support P2012 operators.”

“This new partnership reinforces our ambition to provide modern, mobile, and reliable maintenance services across the Caribbean, ensuring every TECNAM owner benefits from world-class support, wherever they operate,” he concluded.