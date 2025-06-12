Platinum Tooling Releases New Product Catalog

Platinum Tooling just announced the release of their new product catalog.

The company’s premium lines include live tools and angle heads from Heimatec, Swiss-type collets/guide bushings from Tecnicrafts, mechanical, air and motor spindles from Henninger and QUICK knurling and marking tools from Hommel + Keller.

Additional products are shrink fit tool holders and machines from Rineck, specialty and adaptive guide bushings from Dunner and broaching tools from REV.

Heimatec supplies precision live and static tools in all sizes, ranging from the smallest Swiss-type CNC lathes to the largest live tool lathes. Their angle heads are manufactured to handle difficult applications; hence they are ideal for drilling, tapping and milling.

Tecnicrafts Swiss-type collets and guide bushings are available in standard and ultra-precision grades with a runout accuracy of 5 microns or less. Bore profiles include round, square, hexagon, rectangle and custom. Guide bushings are chamfered in the back bore and slit to provide smooth guiding and unwanted marks.

Available as air, mechanical spindle and high frequency motor, Henninger speed increasers help maximize productivity by achieving a higher cutting tool rpm that is required for certain applications in today’s marketplace.

The Hommel + Keller QUICK line offers knurling and marking tools with special consideration for customer requirements. For both form knurling and cut knurling, QUICK fulfills quality standards and masters difficult tasks, while marking tools make it possible to mark workpieces in seconds on a variety of surfaces and part geometries.

Rineck offers standard and custom shrink fit tool holders with various connections including CAT, HSK, BT, SK, PSC and straight shank extensions. Rineck shrink fit machines are equipped with an elevation cooling system. Heated tools can be moved to a cooling tank. The machine’s smart design keeps accessories stored but close at hand during operation.

A manufacturer of guide bushings for Swiss-type CNC lathes, Dunner manufacturers bronze, ceramic and titane (Meehanite) guide bushings for customer machining needs. All guide bushings are ready for machine use with finished internal surfaces and geometries designed to offer the best result with nominal size material.

REV broaching tools are ideal for machining simple keyways or internal and external profiles, both teeth and splines. Common profiles, including square and hexagon, are easily achieved and custom profiles are available.