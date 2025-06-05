Trax Selected to Modernize Delta TechOps’ Maintenance and Engineering Systems

AAR CORP. announced its aviation maintenance software subsidiary, Trax, has been selected to modernize Delta TechOps’ maintenance and engineering systems.

Delta TechOps will replace its legacy maintenance and engineering systems with Trax’s advanced eMRO and eMobility solutions. Initially, more than 6,000 technicians across the Delta TechOps line maintenance network will use Trax’s technology to digitize their maintenance processes, aiming for enhancements in efficiency, data accuracy, and operational performance.

The companies plan to use this initial implementation as a foundation for the future deployment of additional Trax eMRO modules and eMobility apps focused on heavy maintenance, maintenance planning, engineering, and quality management, all hosted in the Trax Cloud.

“AAR’s strategic investments in Trax have enabled the company to scale to support the largest airlines and most diverse fleets. We are grateful to Delta for selecting Trax and look forward to powering their system modernization,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s chairman, president and CEO.

President of Delta TechOps John Laughter added, “We are confident Trax will enhance our operational efficiency by streamlining maintenance processes across Delta TechOps, enabling our people to focus on delivering the Delta Difference.”