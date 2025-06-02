DTX Group Debuts Under Hussein Lookmanjee’s Leadership

DTX Group announces its official launch. This milestone coincides with Hussein Lookmanjee’s full divestment from Drayton Aerospace, with his remaining equity acquired by Lion Capital. This move enables Lookmanjee to fully commit his efforts and resources to the international growth and leadership of DTX Group.

In 2019, Drayton Aerospace defined two parallel strategic paths: a regional-focused business led by local management and an international division under the leadership of Hussein Lookmanjee.

Recognizing Lookmanjee’s strengths in launching greenfield operations, the board tasked him with leading international operations. The board also localized leadership of its China operations by appointing Mr. Hong Qi Ye as the China President in 2020 and, later in 2021, Mr. Steven Young as CEO of Drayton Aerospace.

While Lion Capital has assumed the controlling interest of Drayton Aerospace’s China-based operations, all non-China Drayton entities—including the Brazil-based MRO companies and global support units—are now part of the DTX Group and remain under the sole ownership of Hussein Lookmanjee. This structural realignment reflects the differing strategic priorities between the China-focused shareholders and the internationally driven DTX team.

Over the last six years, Lookmanjee and his senior team have opened new maintenance facilities, launched a parts distribution business and expanded into key markets such as South America and the Middle East. Under his leadership Drayton Aerospace has become a leading independent player in the civil, freight aviation MRO markets.

“Now is the right time for this transition,” said Hussein Lookmanjee, “DTX Group has evolved into a globally competitive business that merits dedicated focus. This move enables us to pursue our original international vision with greater clarity and autonomy.”

Lookmanjee continued, “We plan to fully invest the proceeds from the Drayton divestment into strategic growth opportunities, including three exciting acquisitions slated for completion before year’s end.”

Formally established in September 2024, DTX Group is headquartered in the Middle East, with its parts trading business operating in the United States and two MRO facilities located in Brazil. The Group is on track to launch a new MRO facility in the Middle East by Q3 2025, with additional expansion targeted across Africa and Europe.