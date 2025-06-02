MRO myTECHNIC Enhances Procurement Efficiency with SkySelect Procurement AI

The world’s first lean greenfield MRO, myTECHNIC, announces a change in its procurement operations following the implementation of SkySelect. This AI-powered technology has redefined myTECHNIC's procurement landscape and established an industry benchmark for efficiency.

The integration of SkySelect has automated quoting, delivered savings, streamlined supplier engagement and accelerated purchasing decisions.

Two 2 myTECHNIC buyers processed 1,761 part requests in three days. This represents animprovement from their previous average of 15-35 parts per buyer per day.

To put this achievement in perspective, processing such a high volume manually would have necessitated the efforts of 17 to 39 buyers, translating to between 50 and 117 "buyer days."

Operational gains complemented this increase in efficiency:

94% of parts achieved real-time availability

77% of parts received 3+ quotes

55% of parts were ready to order in under 5 minutes

81% of parts were ready to order in under 24 hours

4.5% overall reduction in parts costs

“Integrating SkySelect into our operations has been a game-changer,” said Murat Eroğlu, supply chain director at myTECHNIC, “We have witnessed a significant reduction in our sourcing turnaround times while achieving broader quote coverage and enhanced supplier responsiveness.”

Eroğlu continued, “This technology has been instrumental in eliminating non-value-added tasks, allowing our team to dedicate their expertise to more strategic decision-making, ultimately benefiting our operational agility.”