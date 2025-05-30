Motion Opens First Canadian Conveyance Shop in Calgary

Motion Industries, Inc. has announced the opening of its first Canadian Motion Conveyance Solutions shop.

The new facility, located at 100-10725 74 St. SE, Calgary, Alberta, officially opened its doors on May 1, 2025. This strategic location is designed to enhance Motion’s ability to serve customers across Western Canada.

The Calgary shop marks a milestone for Motion, becoming the company’s first Conveyance Solutions facility in Canada. It joins an extensive network of over 40 Motion Conveyance Solutions shops across the United States.

The new 9,600-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art belting technology. It offers both standard and custom services, specializing in fluid conveyance, critical moving parts, conveyor belting, hose, rubber parts and field services.

Services include:

Full Black Belt Installation & Fabrication: Standard and custom-built to meet unique application needs. Value-added services include slitting, hole punching, installation of custom cleats and V-guides, flanged edges and field and shop vulcanization.

Standard and custom-built to meet unique application needs. Value-added services include slitting, hole punching, installation of custom cleats and V-guides, flanged edges and field and shop vulcanization. Industry Expertise: Specialization in serving specific industries, such as cement and aggregate, forestry, mining, manufacturing, food and beverage, distribution centers and warehousing.

Specialization in serving specific industries, such as cement and aggregate, forestry, mining, manufacturing, food and beverage, distribution centers and warehousing. Maintenance & Repair Support: Preventive maintenance services to minimize unplanned downtime, including belt splicing, component changeout, installation and inspection.

Preventive maintenance services to minimize unplanned downtime, including belt splicing, component changeout, installation and inspection. Consultation Services: Process optimization consultations to assist customers in improving their material-handling procedures and operational workflows.

Brent Pope, Motion’s Senior Group Vice President, Canada & Sales Excellence, expressed his excitement about the new milestone.

Pope said, “This new facility reinforces Motion’s commitment to strengthening relationships with our customers in Western Canada. By offering specialized services and expanding our reach, we aim to support Alberta’s industries with unmatched quality and expertise.”

President of Motion James Howe added, “Opening our first Motion Conveyance Solutions shop in Canada is a significant milestone for our company. It allows us to better serve the region’s industrial needs while applying our proven capabilities that have driven success across the U.S. market. We are excited to bring greater service excellence and dependability to our Canadian customers.”

In addition to providing services, the shop will bring skilled employment opportunities to the Calgary area, fostering economic growth. Motion’s investment in this location underscores its dedication to supporting both local communities and regional businesses.