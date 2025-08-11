BeauTech Acquires 11 CF34-10E Engines From JetBlue

BeauTech Power Systems LLC (BeauTech) has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JetBlue Airways Corporation for 11 General Electric CF34-10E6 engines, further expanding its engine leasing portfolio.

The newly acquired engines will support fleet transitions, bridge maintenance events and extend operational life for airlines and MROs, helping them maximize aircraft utilization while minimizing downtime.

“Our focus is on delivering the right engine solution exactly when our customers need it,” said Lee Beaumont, founder & CEO of BeauTech Power Systems LLC, “By adding these CF34-10 engines to our portfolio, we reinforce our leadership in this segment and expand our ability to provide near-term, high-value leasing options to our airline partners.”

JetBlue’s Vice President, Strategic Sourcing and Fleet Dmitry Kopylov said, “As we continue modernizing our fleet, transactions like this allow us to unlock value from our E190 assets, while supporting their continued use in the global market. BeauTech’s focus on CF34-10 engines makes them a strong partner for this phase of our fleet plan.”