APOC Leases CFM56-5A Engine to Condor

APOC has signed a twelve-month green-time lease agreement for a CFM56-5A engine with Hamburg-based global operator, Condor.

Secured as a ‘spare’ engine by Condor’s technical team, it is anticipated to be installed immediately on one of the fleet’s A320 aircraft for the duration of the lease.

Condor has previously leased engines from APOC, and this asset will return to the APOC engine portfolio ready for teardown and part-out next year.

On the short supply of the CFM56-5A engine type, Technical Manager Engines Division at APOC Aviation Bruce Ansell says, “A significant number of CFM56-5A engines are still in operation, supporting older Airbus A320 family aircraft. Due to increased demand and limited availability, prices for CFM56 engines and their components have been rising, and we have been building our lease portfolio of these engine variants.”

Ansell goes on to say that operators are focusing on reliability and maintenance solutions that minimize downtime.

“Although new engine types are gaining traction, with current availability and reliability issues, we see demand for CFM56 engines continuing through 2030,” he states.

“Condor is currently renewing its short-medium-haul fleet with brand-new A320neo and A321neo. Until the completion of the modernisation we are still operating A320ceo aircraft that are maintained by Condor Technik, our own maintenance organisation,” says Ronald Restorf, asset manager - Condor.

Restorf adds, “For these aircraft and their maintenance, we need a reliable partner that supports us with the engine handling and whose focused portfolio is closely aligned to our lease requirement.”