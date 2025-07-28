Magnetic Trading Signs Agreement with Power Avionics & Accessories

Magnetic Trading has entered into a strategic partnership with Florida-based Power Avionics & Accessories, specializing in avionics and component repair.

This alliance aims to enable faster and more efficient turnarounds, more competitive pricing and deeper technical collaboration.

The agreement includes exclusive, specialized parts restoration services by Power Avionics, including Magnetic Trading’s regional aircraft component repair and maintenance work.

“Establishing a long-term partnership with Power Avionics and strengthening our relationship through this agreement helps us expand our partnership network, all while bringing us closer to our USA-based clients,” stated Airina Kacienaite-Krake, managing director of Magnetic Trading.

Kacienaite-Krake added, “This ensures our localized services can provide the most effective and high-quality solutions while simultaneously being agile and proactive,”

Director of Sales at Power Avionics & Accessories Joel De La Nuez said, “At Power Avionics, we are truly honored to sign this agreement with Magnetic Trading. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to long-term success and mutual growth. We’re here to build strong, lasting partnerships. Together, we believe this collaboration will bring real value to both teams.”

