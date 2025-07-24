ACIA Aero Leasing Signs TrueChoice Engine Service Agreement with GE Aerospace

ACIA Aero Leasing (“ACIA”) announced the signature of a TrueChoice Agreement with GE Aerospace. The agreement covers maintenance, repair and overhaul services of its CF34-10E engines that will allow it to expand and grow its Embraer E1 platform.

“We see the E1 E-Jet platform as an excellent complement to our turboprop portfolio,” said Mark Dunnachie, SVP commercial, ACIA Aero Leasing.

Dunnachie continued, “By concluding this TrueChoice agreement with GE Aerospace, we will be able to source and acquire E1 aircraft for onward leasing to our customer base with a competitive solution already on the table for the CF34-10E engine overhaul. We look forward to continuing to develop our existing relationship with GE Aerospace.”

TrueChoice services incorporate an array of GE Aerospace capabilities and customizations across an engine’s lifecycle. All TrueChoice offerings are underpinned by GE Aerospace data, analytics and experience.

"GE Aerospace is honored that ACIA Aero Leasing selected us to maintain its Embraer E1 engine fleet,” said Russell Stokes, president and CEO, commercial engines and services, GE Aerospace, "This TrueChoice agreement will ensure their engines are maintained to the highest standards to ensure outstanding engine reliability and performance.