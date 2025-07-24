Aspen Avionics Announces December Availability of Evolution Engine Instruments

Aspen Avionics announced that its Engine Instruments package for the Evolution MAX Series Multi-Function Displays (MFD1000 MAX and MFD500 MAX) will be available beginning December 2025.

Developed in partnership with Electronics International, this engine monitoring solution is designed to integrate with Electronics International’s EDC-33P engine data converter and sensor suite.

For current Aspen customers, this comprehensive upgrade, including the Electronics International kit and Aspen’s engine monitoring software, will be available for under $5,000, depending on engine type and existing onboard equipment (e.g., probes, sensors, displays).

“Aspen’s new engine monitoring system transforms raw engine data into actionable intelligence,” said Mark Ferrari, vice president of sales and customer support at Aspen Avionics, “with customizable alerts and historical data analysis, pilots can maximize engine efficiency, reduce unscheduled maintenance and better manage operating costs.”

The engine instrumentation is fully integrated with Aspen’s Evolution MFD1000 MAX and MFD500 MAX, displaying pilot-selectable information across all phases of flight. Engine data is prominently shown at the top of the display, while the bottom section remains customizable, supporting a range of other functions, including navigation maps, terrain, charts, weather, synthetic vision, HSI and fuel status.

The engine monitoring system will be demonstrated at Aspen Avionics’ booth in Hangar B during EAA AirVenture 2025.

The system displays critical engine and fuel data in a clear, intuitive format. Key features include:

Rich of Peak (ROP) and Lean of Peak (LOP) modes

Fuel computer with remaining fuel estimates

Fuel remaining to next waypoint/destination

Endurance time to reserve fuel level

Fuel economy (NM/Gal)

Fuel range ring overlaid on NavMap

Distance-to-empty adjusted for wind conditions

Normalized EGT/CHT display for trend recognition

Fuel timer tied to actual fuel burn

Engine parameter recording and lean assist

Tank switch timer and fuel range awareness

Accurate fuel remaining added to MFD timer page

Core engine instrumentation includes:

RPM

Manifold pressure

Oil pressure and temperature

Fuel pressure and flow

Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT)

Cylinder Head Temperature (CHT)

Turbine Inlet Temperature (TIT)

Carburetor and Outside Air Temperature

Amps/Volts

Tach time

Hobbs time

Additionally, the MFD1000 MAX continues to function as a reversionary PFD in the event of primary display failure.

“Partnering with a trusted and capable organization like Electronics International to bring this solution to nearly 10,000 Aspen-equipped aircraft reinforces our commitment to helping owners enhance functionality without investing in entirely new avionics,” Ferrari said.

“Once approved, this solution will allow owners to remove legacy analog gauges—including RPM, manifold pressure, EGT/CHT, fuel level, oil temp/pressure, volt/amp, and more—replacing them with a modern, EFIS-based engine display,” Ferrari added.

“Electronics International is excited to partner with Aspen Avionics,” said Dan Bennett, director of special projects for Electronics International.

Bennett continued, “By combining our decades of experience in engine data management with Aspen’s innovative Evolution platform, we’re delivering an integrated engine monitoring solution that fits seamlessly into a wide range of aircraft. Our shared commitment to customer support was a key driver of this collaboration.”