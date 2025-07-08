Beautech Acquires Twelve CF34-10E Engines From Alliance

BeauTech Power Systems LLC (BeauTech) has acquired twelve General Electric CF34-10E engines from Alliance Aviation Services Limited (Alliance).

This acquisition reflects BeauTech’s continued growth of its CF34-10 engine pool and its commitment to supporting E-Jet operators with engine solutions across key global regions.

“We’re pleased to have completed this transaction with Alliance, Australia’s leader in the regional aviation market,” said Lee Beaumont, founder and CEO of BeauTech, “This deal underscores our leadership in the CF34 segment and demonstrates our continued investment in high-demand engine platforms.”

Managing Director of Alliance Scott McMillan commented, “This transaction represents a strong outcome for Alliance, allowing us to unlock value from surplus assets while benefiting from favorable market conditions and currency exchange rates. Our Aviation Services business continues to deliver solid results and remains a key contributor to the company’s overall performance. Partnering with BeauTech, the world’s largest CF34 engine lessor, was a logical choice to maximize that value and ensure these assets continue to serve the industry effectively.”

BeauTech continues to grow its global engine leasing portfolio, with coverage across CF34, CFM56 and LEAP platforms, supporting commercial airlines and MROs.