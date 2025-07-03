FAA STC for Cessna 414A Series + RAM with 4-blade MT-Propeller MTV-14

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH received the FAA STC No. SA12044IB for the installation of the 4-blade natural composite propeller MTV-14-D-C-F/CF188-30() on the Cessna 414A Series with or without RAM IV and VII powered by the engines TSIO-520-N or -NB or TSIO-520-NB modified per FAA STC SE4327SW or SE09104SC or SE091261SC.

This installation is also supplemental type certified by EASA STC 10043106 R1.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation has the following advantages:

Shorter take-off distance by approx. -6% (SL, ISA conditions)

Enhanced climb by up to 5% to 8% (SL, ISA conditions)

Cruise performance increased by approx. 3 to 5 kts (MTOW, ISA conditions dpeding on altitude and power setting

Approximately 20 lbs less weight than the original propellers

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide inside and outside noise reduction. They have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.

They also provide vibration damping characteristics and have bonded on stainless steel leading edges for erosion protection of the blades.

These propellers can be used on aircraft with piston engines and propeller turbines, as well as on airships, wind tunnels and hovercraft. They are also supplemental type certified on Part 25 aircraft.