TRIUMPH Expands Role as Cable Control Supplier for Deutsche Aircraft’s D328eco

Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) and Deutsche Aircraft announced at the 2025 Paris Airshow that TRIUMPH’s Cable Control Systems Division, located in Heiligenhaus, Germany, has been awarded a contract to design, manufacture and support the Gust Lock system for the 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop.

This announcement builds on the collaboration announced at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow, where Triumph was selected to develop and manufacture the Precooler system of the engine. As the D328eco transitions from development to industrialization, Triumph’s continued involvement highlights the value of this partnership in delivering the next-generation regional turboprop to market.

The D328eco is equipped with Pratt & Whitney PS127XT-S engines capable of operating on 100% SAF including power-to-liquids fuel with zero aromatics.

President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls Justin Wolfanger said, “The D328eco represents a step forward with sustainable fuel and a greener future in aerospace. We are increasingly engaged in the development of new thermal solutions and cable control systems to support the sustainable future of flight. Alongside Deutsche Aircraft and our other partners, the future is looking greener.”

“Our continued collaboration with Triumph reflects the strength of our partnership and their proven expertise in delivering high-performance systems,” stated Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft, “As we advance the D328eco program, having trusted partners like TRIUMPH is essential to achieving our performance goals and operational excellence.”