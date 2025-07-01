EME Aero Increases Capacity With Second Test Cell

EME Aero, a 50/50 joint venture between Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines, increases its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capacity for Pratt & Whitney GTF engines with the opening and entry into service of its second test cell on site in Jasionka, Poland.

EME Aero and its shareholders have invested over 37 million US dollars in this expansion. The facility now expects to be able to service over 500 engines per year from 2028 onwards.

“EME Aero is an efficient, reliable and expert member of the GTF MRO family. This is an excellent further step in expanding capabilities and continuing to support operators and customers long-term as the in-service fleet continues to grow,” says Michael Schreyögg, chief program officer, MTU Aero Engines, “As demonstrated by the strong order volume recently at the Paris Air Show, there is great market demand for this newest generation of engines.”

“EME is already one of the top performing GTF overhaul specialists worldwide and will soon induct its 1,000th engine since starting operations just over five years ago,” says Harald Gloy, chief operations officer of Lufthansa Technik, “We are very proud of the company’s growth, its dedication to providing the best possible service and its committed team of nearly 1,200 engine experts. Excellent job.”

“It is precisely due to collaboration, passion and dedication of our joint teams that we can celebrate today another significant milestone for our company. This event confirms that EME Aero is consistently strengthening its position within the GTF MRO network as one of the biggest and most advanced disassembly, assembly and test (DAT) shops worldwide,” emphasize Robert Maślach, managing director of Business, CEO EME Aero and Anneke Troeller, managing director of Operations, COO of EME Aero.

The EME Aero facility in Jasionka, Poland, first began engine services for the PW1100G-JM in December 2019. In 2022, EME Aero expanded its engine portfolio to include the PW1500G engine, followed by a third subtype, the PW1900G in 2023. Its second test cell began construction in 2023 and was completed in 600 days.