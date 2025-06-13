Mankiewicz Coatings Receives Two Airbus Supplier Awards

Mankiewicz has once again been recognized by Airbus as part of the Supply Chain & Quality Improvement Program (SQIP).

For the third consecutive year, Mankiewicz received the Accredited Supplier award in the “Materials & Parts” category.

This status is awarded to suppliers who consistently demonstrate outstanding performance in product quality, delivery reliability and collaborative partnership.

In addition to the Accredited Supplier recognition, Mankiewicz received the Special Award for Digitalization. The award honors a digital system developed to optimize internal material management processes.

The program ensures optimal information and material flow across departments, enhancing transparency, efficiency and supply chain integration.

Executive Managing Director Aviation at Mankiewicz René Lang states, “We are incredibly proud of our entire team. Receiving both the Accredited Supplier status and the digitalization award is a strong validation of our commitment to customer service, quality, and digital progress. We look forward to continuing our close and trusted collaboration with Airbus.”

Mankiewicz develops and produces coatings for cabin interiors, exteriors and structural parts, supplying well-known MROs, airlines and OEMs worldwide.