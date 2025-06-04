Hartzell Extends Warranty on Raisbeck STCs for New King Air Propellers

Hartzell Propeller has extended the propeller service warranty on newly purchased Raisbeck Engineering STC performance upgrade packages equipped with new Hartzell props for King Air aircraft.

The updated coverage now provides a warranty through first overhaul at 6 years or 4,000 flight hours, whichever occurs first. This is up from the previous standard of 1 year or 1,000 hours for aluminum propellers and 3 years or 3,000 hours for composite propellers.

This new warranty extension applies to Raisbeck STC upgrades with Hartzell Propellers across a wide range of King Air models. It covers all Raisbeck configurations, including the original power props, the 4-blade swept aluminum propellers and the 5-blade composite propellers for the 200 and 300 series aircraft.

Raisbeck performance upgrade options span both Hartzell’s 4-blade aluminum and 5-blade composite propeller configurations, offering reliability and performance, backed by warranty protection through first overhaul.

Raisbeck customers can pair this new warranty extension with Hartzell Service Center’s standard warranty to add an additional 2 years or 2,000 hours, when the overhaul is completed at a Hartzell MRO Service Facility.

“This warranty enhancement is a testament to the confidence Hartzell has in our propeller technology and manufacturing processes,” said Hartzell Propeller Vice President, Sales and Marketing Jon Stoy.

Stoy added, “We are proud to support Raisbeck King Air operators with unmatched reliability, value and now the longest warranty in the industry for STC propeller upgrades. It’s another step in delivering total propeller support through Hartzell Propeller and Raisbeck Engineering.”

President of Raisbeck Engineering Gregory Davis said, “Our work with Hartzell Propeller continues to deliver exceptional upgrades for the King Air fleet. This greatly extended warranty reflects our shared commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. Operators can fly with even greater peace of mind knowing their investment is protected through first overhaul and beyond.”

All Hartzell propellers are manufactured in Piqua, Ohio, and supported through the company’s global network of service centers.