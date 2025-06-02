MTU to Present New Technologies at Paris Air Show

Under the motto “Passion for Engines,” MTU Aero Engines is highlighting its offerings at the 55th Paris Air Show (June 16 – 22).

This includes creating innovative commercial and military propulsion technologies for today and tomorrow as well as tailor-made maintenance solutions. Another highlight at the booth in Hall 2A (No C254) is the company’s range of job and career offerings.

MTU has forward-looking responses to make commercial aviation engines cleaner, more economical and quieter. Its engine experts are simultaneously working on further developments of the aero gas turbine based on the Geared Turbofan (GTF) and on propulsion concepts like the Revolutionary Turbofan and the Flying Fuel Cell (FFC).

Those are also highlighted at the 300-square-meter MTU booth, where a stylized, interactive turbofan model presents MTU’s innovative compressor and turbine technologies in detail.

There is also a Clean Sky 2 demonstrator, EMVAL (Engine Material Validation), at the booth. This test vehicle was developed and tested to validate new low-pressure turbine technologies. The technology offerings are rounded out by a model of the FFC and a display case of innovative components.

MTU is presenting some of its current hardware as well. For instance, there is a low-pressure turbine for the A320neo GTF, PW1100G-JM and an original turbine center frame for the GEnx engine that powers the Boeing Dreamliner 787 and the Boeing 747.

The military area is well represented. The MTU booth showcases the EJ200 Eurofighter engine combined with augmented reality applications.

The New Generation Fighter Engine (NGFE) mockup shows innovative individual technologies for the engine used in the new European fighter jet. There is also a model of the engine for the European Next Generation Helicopter. This network will be further expanded during the Paris Air Show.

MTU’s repair technologies and tailor-made maintenance solutions will also be featured. They are presented in the form of an interactive HoloTouch exhibit. There is also a display case featuring V2500 repairs.