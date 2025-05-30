GAMA Welcomes Three New Members

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced Robinson Helicopter Company and DeltaHawk Engines as Members and Whisper Aero as an Associate Member EPIC.

Robinson Helicopter Company, founded in 1973, is headquartered in Torrance, California. Through its vertically integrated manufacturing facility, Robinson completes all aspects of helicopter production, from designing to manufacturing, assembling, inspecting and flight testing.

DeltaHawk Engines is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, and was founded in 1996. They have developed FAA-Certified jet-fueled piston engines, with higher power models in development.

Whisper Aero, headquartered in Crossville, Tennessee, delivers cleaner, quieter and more efficient propulsion solutions for aerospace & defense applications. Founded by industry veterans Mark Moore and Ian Villa, Whisper’s technologies allow aircraft to fly anywhere at any time without disturbing communities, at greater speeds and with improvements in efficiency and cost.