F/LIST Introduces New Lightshifter Technology for Cabin InteriorsAdding onto F/LIST's Shapeshifter technology, F/LIST now integrates lighting technology into wood veneer surfaces,

F/LIST has introduced a brand-new lighting concept for cabin interiors: Lightshifter.

Adding onto F/LIST's Shapeshifter technology, F/LIST now integrates lighting technology into wood veneer surfaces, allowing for upgrades to textures, effects and atmosphere.

Lightshifter is a fully new material concept that turns naturally oiled wood veneer into a light source using a button. When turned on, the wooden surface becomes a stage for light displays that add dimension to a flat surface.

The veneer then returns to its original state once light is no longer needed, leaving no trace of the light source. The feature is controlled by the cabin management system. Cabin crew in passenger aircraft can it, as well as crew or guests in business jets.

"Our customers are always looking for new ways to enhance the cabin environment, without bulky objects, visible technology or additional weight. Lightshifter changes the atmosphere invisibly yet powerfully. Individually adaptable sequences with colors, light intensity and effects open up a completely new travel experience," explains Michael Müller, Managing Director F/LIST Aviation.

Müller continues, "Imagine a partition wall in a business jet or first class cabin that seamlessly transforms from a plain wood look to an inspired, vibrant pattern. This is exactly the kind of creative experience we offer our customers. They create real added value for airlines and open up a whole new design dimension for business jet interiors."

F/LIST developed a completely fresh combination of materials for this technology. The invisibly integrated light can function as a discreet light source for passengers or as a bright backdrop for creative structures and imagery.

The Lightshifter premiered at the Red Cabin Business Jet and VIP Interior Innovation Summit, which F/LIST co-hosted in Vienna. The company developed Lightshifter at its innovation hub F/LAB.

"We are once again unleashing the imagination and showcasing a concept that has never been seen before. We are convinced that our customers will seize the opportunity to surprise their guests with the endless possibilities of Lightshifter," says Patrick Domnanich, Director Research & Development at F/LIST.

Domnanich adds, "Lightshifter covers the entire spectrum of lighting design - from functional cabin lighting without visible fixtures to impressive installations that illuminate brands, destinations or personal preferences. We are excited to see how our customers use this technology."

The innovation complements F/LIST's wood veneer portfolio and is designed for: