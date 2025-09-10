Deutsche Aircraft to Highlight Turboprops at Washington Aviation Conference

During the 2025 Regional Airline Association (RAA) Leaders Conference—September 17 through 19 in Washington, D.C.—German regional aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft will showcase the D328eco turboprop, a next-gen aircraft that aims to address key industry challenges in regional aviation.

These challenges include:

Rising operating costs

Pilot shortages

Need to replace aging aircraft

Demand for lower fuel burn

Desire for fleet modernization

“This is not just about one aircraft, it’s about reshaping regional mobility,” said Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Deutsche Aircraft Anastasija Visnakova, “By reducing costs on short-haul routes by up to 40% compared to jets, we’re enabling carriers to restore service and open new routes for communities in need of reliable connections.”

Visnakova will also join OEM leaders in the CEO Panel: The Next 50 Years on Friday, September 19 (11:45 AM–12:20 PM), to discuss how innovation and new entrants will impact the industry and passenger experience over the next 50 years.

The D328eco builds on legacy turboprops, with key features like: