Deutsche Aircraft to Highlight Turboprops at Washington Aviation Conference

Anastasija Visnakova will also join OEM leaders to discuss how innovation and new entrants will impact the industry and passenger experience over the next 50 years.
Sept. 10, 2025
Deutsche Aircraft
During the 2025 Regional Airline Association (RAA) Leaders Conference—September 17 through 19 in Washington, D.C.—German regional aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft will showcase the D328eco turboprop, a next-gen aircraft that aims to address key industry challenges in regional aviation.

These challenges include:

  • Rising operating costs
  • Pilot shortages
  • Need to replace aging aircraft
  • Demand for lower fuel burn
  • Desire for fleet modernization

“This is not just about one aircraft, it’s about reshaping regional mobility,” said Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Deutsche Aircraft Anastasija Visnakova, “By reducing costs on short-haul routes by up to 40% compared to jets, we’re enabling carriers to restore service and open new routes for communities in need of reliable connections.”

Visnakova will also join OEM leaders in the CEO Panel: The Next 50 Years on Friday, September 19 (11:45 AM–12:20 PM), to discuss how innovation and new entrants will impact the industry and passenger experience over the next 50 years.

The D328eco builds on legacy turboprops, with key features like:

  • Operational efficiency: up to 40% lower seat cost compared with previous-generation turboprops and regional jets in the same size category as well as cost reduction
  • Improved sustainability: significantly reduced fuel burn compared to aging aircraft, along with CO2 emission reduction
  • Right-sized connectivity: 40-passenger capacity ideal for short-haul routes
  • Multi-role flexibility: Configurable for passenger, cargo, medevac and special missions
  • Strategic market timing: A cost-effective replacement strategy for aging regional fleets, aligned with expanding infrastructure investments

     

