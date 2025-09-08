Elliott Aviation Installs Starlink on Gulfstream G450 at Atlanta Facility

Elliott Aviation has announced that it completed a Starlink in-flight connectivity installation on a Gulfstream G450 at its Peachtree-Dekalb Airport (PDK) facility in Atlanta, Georgia. The installation took three weeks to complete.

The aircraft also underwent several maintenance procedures to ensure optimal performance and safety. These included the replacement of the left-hand (LH) windscreen and the right-hand (RH) engine inlet, which help maintain the aircraft's structural integrity and aerodynamic efficiency.

The team performed a comprehensive weight and balance assessment to ensure the aircraft complied with manufacturer specifications and safe operational parameters.

"We are proud to have delivered this Gulfstream G450 with enhanced connectivity and performance capabilities," said Senior Vice President of Avionics and Business Development at Elliott Aviation Bill Forbes.

Forbes added, "The successful completion of this project demonstrates our team's expertise in integrating advanced technologies and performing essential maintenance to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The installation of Starlink's satellite internet service offers several benefits for passengers and crew, such as:

Video conferencing

Large file transfers

Uninterrupted connectivity even over remote regions

Download speeds of up to 220 Mbps

Latency as low as 25 milliseconds

Interested parties can schedule a consultation with Elliott Aviation for Starlink installation.