Dallas Opportunity Partners Acquires B&S Alloys

Dallas Opportunity Partners has announced the acquisition of B&S Aircraft Alloys, a global distributor of high-performance metal alloys serving critical industries such as aerospace, defense, and energy.

B&S Aircraft Alloys has supplied high-temperature alloys domestically for over 25 years, including metals that are difficult to source, like aluminum, titanium and nickel. The company maintains relationships with major aerospace and aircraft companies, including:

Boeing

NASA

General Electric

Lockheed Martin

The company's services, including certification, heat treatments and bar cutting, are especially valuable in the aerospace and defense materials supply chain.

"This acquisition fits our portfolio and the mission of Dallas Opportunity Partners to align family office investors in the State of Texas with strategic investments that capitalize on the strategic initiatives of the United States," said Derek Wilson, managing partner of Dallas Opportunity Partners.

"B&S Aircraft Alloys provides critical resources to numerous aerospace and aircraft manufacturers in the USA and is a key supplier to the domestic defense community. Texas Family Investors are looking for key industries that support USA Defense Initiatives," Wilson added.

"B&S Aircraft Alloys is a rare gem—trusted, agile, and U.S.-based," explained Wilson, "As demand increases for American-made, defense-ready materials, this acquisition positions us at the center of a resurgent industrial base.”

He continued, “Its capacity to deliver domestic, tariff-free, and certified materials will further enhance the USA's role as a hub of advanced manufacturing and innovation."

The company will immediately start modernizing B&S Aircraft Alloys' digital infrastructure and scale its sales footprint across aerospace markets to meet market demands.