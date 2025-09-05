WestJet Places Their Largest-Ever Boeing Order for 67 Airplanes

Boeing and WestJet have announced that the Canadian airline is purchasing 67 more Boeing jets, bringing its firm order book to 123 airplanes.

WestJet's order, which was listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website in June, includes:

60 737-10 jets and options for 25 more

Seven 787-9 jets and options for four more

"With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada, and will double our fleet of Dreamliners, underpinning our growth plans and our commitment to affordable travel options for Canadians and exciting career paths for our people," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet chief executive officer.

"These highly efficient and comfortable aircraft are critical to the growth and renewal of our fleet and will also significantly improve our fuel consumption," von Hoensbroech added.

WestJet began operations in 1996 with three Boeing 737 aircraft. Today, the airline flies almost 150 Boeing 737s across Canada. WestJet’s long-haul routes use both the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX. With the new aircraft order, the carrier will add to its fleet of seven 787-9s that allow Canadians to travel to destinations across Asia, Europe and Latin America.

"We are honored that WestJet has once again placed its trust in Boeing with a major investment that builds on our three decades of partnership and solidifies their fleet for the decades ahead," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Pope continued, "We look forward to supporting WestJet's exciting growth as they leverage the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner to serve even more passengers with great efficiency and comfort."

WestJet's fleet is approximately 10 years old. After this deal, WestJet's 737-10 orderbook will have 107 airplanes, allowing the carrier to offer the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane.